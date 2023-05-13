Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.