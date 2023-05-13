Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 21,455 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

