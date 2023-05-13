Coastline Trust Co Purchases 2,402 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

