Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Shares of APD opened at $278.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

