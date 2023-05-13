Coastline Trust Co Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

