Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,849 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.