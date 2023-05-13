Clifford Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.4 %

FDP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

