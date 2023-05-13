Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.0879 on Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $87.92 million and $3.35 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

