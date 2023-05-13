Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,893,000 after buying an additional 26,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $385.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.