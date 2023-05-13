Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,135 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

