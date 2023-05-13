Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

