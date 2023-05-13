Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 105 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Eaton by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

