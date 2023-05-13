Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.34.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.