Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 21,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 444,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,140,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

