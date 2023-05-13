Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

