Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 467.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $39,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $41.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

