Citigroup Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 715,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,359,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $98,070,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

