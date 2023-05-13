Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $200.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

