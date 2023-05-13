Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
Shares of Chiyoda stock remained flat at $2.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $747.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $3.62.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.