Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

Shares of Chiyoda stock remained flat at $2.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $747.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.