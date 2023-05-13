China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,831. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

