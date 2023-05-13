China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,780,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 15th total of 18,015,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.9 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

