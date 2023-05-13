China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,780,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the April 15th total of 18,015,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.9 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
About China Construction Bank
