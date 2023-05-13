Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.10.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

