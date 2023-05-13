CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 74.8% in April

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.59%. Research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

