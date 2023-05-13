CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$562.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$532.00 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4715909 EPS for the current year.

CEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

