Cardano Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and $194.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.36 or 0.06718786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003512 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,777,697,011 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,475,991 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

