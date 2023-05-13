Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,127. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Capstone Companies
