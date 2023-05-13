Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAPC remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,127. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

