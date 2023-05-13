Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 13.0 %

OTCMKTS BLOZF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.16. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

