CannabisCoin Market Cap Tops $476,956.61 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $476,956.61 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,864.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00300499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00569938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00424677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.