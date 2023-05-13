CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Market Capitalization of $476,933.22

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $476,933.22 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,845.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00300402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00569248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00423133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.