Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on September 1st

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

TSE CTC opened at C$320.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$243.18 and a twelve month high of C$416.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$320.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$294.75.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$7.28 by C$2.06. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Tire will post 17.2506739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

