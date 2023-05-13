Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,036.51

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,036.51 ($25.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,960 ($24.73). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.73), with a volume of 1,698 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,985.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,036.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of £408.86 million, a P/E ratio of -279.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

