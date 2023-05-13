Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
NYSE CANF opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
