Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
