Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

