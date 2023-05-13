Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

