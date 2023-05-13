Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the April 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $4.30 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.