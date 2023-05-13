Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director John P. Ducrest Buys 6,036 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director John P. Ducrest acquired 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,107.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,107.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

