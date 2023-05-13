BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

BTBDW remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Featured Stories

