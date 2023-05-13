Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 605,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,203. The company has a market capitalization of $676.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

