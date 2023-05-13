Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BNRE)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BNRE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

