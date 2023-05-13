Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.38.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after acquiring an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
