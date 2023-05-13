Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

BRDCY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

