bpost NV/SA to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2454 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of BPOSY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale cut bpost NV/SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

