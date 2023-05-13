Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Wolf Martinick Purchases 292,029 Shares

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTEGet Rating) insider Wolf Martinick acquired 292,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$42,052.18 ($28,606.92).

Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 27th, Wolf Martinick acquired 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,998.88 ($9,523.05).
  • On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick bought 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,427.80 ($4,372.65).
  • On Thursday, April 6th, Wolf Martinick bought 322,269 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,984.89 ($33,323.05).

Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

