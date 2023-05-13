Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $39.72 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $64.81 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 464,338,679.6042618 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.45000942 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $58,906,703.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

