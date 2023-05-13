Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the April 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 6.7 %
Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,235. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.
