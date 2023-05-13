Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

BWC remained flat at $9.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,223. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.