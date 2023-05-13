BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $130,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. 24,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

