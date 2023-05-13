BitNile Metaverse Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 15th (NASDAQ:BNMV)

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, May 15th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

BitNile Metaverse Stock Down 23.0 %

NASDAQ:BNMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 7,047,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,510. BitNile Metaverse has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

About BitNile Metaverse

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

