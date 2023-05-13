BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $9,904.42 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,855.16 or 1.00025116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05335098 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,972.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

