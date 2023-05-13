Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $24.21 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and approximately $40,625.01 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00064536 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00041184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030713 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003744 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

